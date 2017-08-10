Bank robbed in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. – Police are investigating a bank robbery Thursday in Holland.

Ottawa County Dispatchers tell FOX 17 that the robbery happened just before noon at the West Michigan Community Bank at 82 Douglas Avenue in Holland.

Deputies say that the suspect implied that he had a weapon and left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash. No other customers were inside the bank at the time of the robbery.

The suspect is described as a white man, between 40-50 years old, about 5’6″ to 5’8″ tall and thin. He was wearing a white t-shirt, a black and blue bandanna, a dark-colored baseball cap, dark shorts and dark tennis shoes. He reportedly left the scene in a dark four-door sedan, heading west on Douglas Avenue.

No other information or photos were available at the present time.

Anyone with information should call the Ottawa County Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT.