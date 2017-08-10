Before the flurries start falling, art students paint city’s snow plows

PORTAGE, Mich. — Before they hit the pavement to ease the harsh road conditions that come with Michigan winters, the plows on the Portage Department of Public Services truck were spruced up with a makeover.

“Paint the Plow” was a contest to let art students from Portage schools let out their creativity in a different way.

After the five schools completed their projects, the plows were put on display across from City Hall in Portage near the intersection of South Westnedge Avenue and Library Lane.

The public was able to vote for their favorite online or at the Portage District Library.

Portage Central Middle and High took home the top two spots for their entries. Portage West Middle School, Portage North Middle School and Portage Northern High School also entered creations into the contest.

The five decorated plows will be out and about this winter season keeping the roads cleared for vehicles.