Fly over to John Ball Zoo to see Barred Owls and other birds of prey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The summer is nearly over, but there's still plenty of time for a family trip to John Ball Zoo. With dozens of animals and exhibits, John Ball Zoo can make an afternoon fun and educational.

Melinda Robinett, Education Program Manger at John Ball Zoo, brought in a Barred Owl and taught us more about it.

The Barred Owl is just one of 10 birds featured in the Realm of Flight show, each showing off their own talents like they would in the wild.

John Ball Zoo is located at 1300 West Fulton Street in Grand Rapids. For hours and events, visit jbzoo.org.