Get free backpacks and school supplies at the ‘Celebration of Education’

In just a few weeks kids across West Michigan will be heading back to school, and one local business is making sure students are prepared with the Celebration of Education.

For the sixth year in a row, El Informador is giving away backpacks and school supplies to kids as they celebrate the importance of their education with the West Michigan community.

The Celebration of Education will have fun kid's activities like bounce houses, dance competitions, face painting, live music, food and more. There will also be a raffle, where someone will have the chance to win a 2015 Ford Focus.

The Wyoming Fire Department and police will be at the event to show off their trucks and teach kids about fire safety.

The Celebration of Education is happening on Saturday, August 12 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Everything kicks off at the 34th St. Mall located at 3375 South Division Avenue.

For more information on the event or El Informador, follow them on Facebook.