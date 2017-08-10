Holland Movies in the Park, The Goonies, cancelled due to forecasted rain

Posted 1:26 PM, August 10, 2017, by

HOLLAND, Mich. – Coordinators of the Movies in the Park series in Holland are rescheduling tonight’s showing of The Goonies due to forecasted rain.

The showing has been moved to Monday night, August 21 at Kollen Park. The Goonies is the second of the Movies in the Park series.

The third movie in the series, The Jungle Book, will still be shown on Thursday, August 19, weather permitting.

The forecast for tonight calls for possible scattered showers. Check the forecast and latest interactive radar here.

