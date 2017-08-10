Morley Stanwood switching to the single wing offense in 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORLEY, Mich -- Morley Stanwood head coach Clark Huntey said he often changes his offense, adapting to the talent he has.

This season the Mohawks are going to run the single wing, that means no quarterback.

"It's a similar offense to what we ran a few years back but the blocking schemes are the same even though we are in a different formation" Huntety said. "No matter what we've ran we've always had the same blocking schemes for the front lineman things aren't really different for them we are just lining up in a different formation and get the ball to out back a little different way."

Morley Stanwood is looking for a fourth striaght playoff berth this season.