Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for August 10

1. In 2013 amid warning of a national child obesity epidemic and calls to improve children’s food options, some of america’s most popular fast-food restaurants began promising healthier drinks and sides for kids. But have they followed through with those promises?

According to a new report by the Rudd Center for Food Policy and Obesity, the answer is still in the grey area.

Focusing on the good news, last year none of the chain’s websites were listing sugary soda and other soft drinks on the kids’ menus.

Online, they all added at least one healthier drink to the kids’ menus like juice, water or low-fat milk, and at least one healthier side dish like fruit or yogurt.

2. A girl in Kalamazoo is selling lemonade to send local veterans on “honor flights” to Washington D.C.

So far this year, she’s raised money at seven different events. Now she’s at the Kalamazoo County Youth Fair at the Expo Center.

Her family’s goal is to raise $5,000 for the September 30 flight in order to send 10 veterans. So far, half of the money has been raised.

The deadline is September 10, and she’ll be at the fair through Saturday.

3. Portland is hosting their third annual Beerfest on the Bridge on Saturday.

The event runs from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will host 12 breweries, a cidery and a winery with over 50 selections including craft soda. Everything will be held on Portland’s Historic Veterans Memorial Bridge built back in 1890.

Tickets are $40 for VIP entry and $35 at the gate the day of the event.

More information can be found at beeronbridge.com.

4. The last concert of the season for Gram on the Green is being held tonight.

The concert features music by the Walter White Quartet. There will also be art activities, food trucks, and more.

The event runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is free.

5. The eclipse craze has struck Krispy Kreme, causing them to create a new treat in celebration of the rare event.

On August 21, participating locations will sell their original glazed donuts that are “eclipsed” with a layer of chocolate.

Plus the company will preview its temporary move to the dark side on August 19 and 20.

There’s a Krispy Kreme located right on the Beltline in Grand Rapids.