New “ArtPrize After Dark” event announced

Posted 7:02 AM, August 10, 2017, by

ArtPrize 9 poster. Courtesy image.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — ArtPrize is teaming up with a Grand Rapids venue to present the new event “ArtPrize After Dark.”

The event, set for October 9, is set to take place after the official awards ceremony as an opportunity for the public to be a part of the whole experience.

Sponsored by LIFEWTR those attending will enjoy live music from ONEFREQ and Maségo.

20 Monroe Live, according to ArtPrize organizers, will give community members, artists, jurors and event members to come together to celebrate the winners and ArtPrize as a whole.

Tickets are $9.99 per person and go on sale in early September. ArtPrize begins September 20.

