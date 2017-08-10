× Police: Highly intoxicated man attempts to cross road, causes two-vehicle crash

TALLMADGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Just before 10 p.m. Wednesday evening an intoxicated pedestrian attempted to cross five lanes of traffic on Lake Michigan Drive near First Avenue in Tallmadge Township before he was struck by a vehicle.

Judith Bradley, 62, was driving westbound on Lake Michigan Drive when she noticed the 26-year-old man attempting to cross the road before he ran into the side of her vehicle, she told police.

To avoid the man, Bradley swerved and collided with another vehicle driven by Tyler Feys-Volmering, a 26-year-old from Grand Rapids.

According to police, the intoxicated pedestrian wasn’t at a designated cross walk when he attempted to cross.

Police on the scene reported that the pedestrian wasn’t cooperative. He was treated at the scene and later transported to Spectrum Butterworth Hospital.

Bradly and Feys-Vemering were not injured.

The name of the pedestrian is being withheld and the incident is still under investigation.