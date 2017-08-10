South Haven holding lighthouse photo contest

SOUTH HAVEN – The South Haven/Van Buren County Convention and Visitors Bureau is holding their 2017 South Haven Lighthouse Photo Contest this month. Amateur and professional photographers are invited to submit their photos of the South Pierhead Lighthouse. Photos must be received by August 28.

The ten best entries will be made available for a public vote on the Visit South Haven Facebook page to determine the top three. First place will be determined by South Haven CVB judges. The winning photo will be featured in the 2018 South Haven/Van Buren County Convention and Visitors Bureau official travel guide, and the photographer will receive a $500 Visa Gift Card.

Full contest rules are online at http://www.southhaven.org/lighthouse-photo-contest-2017