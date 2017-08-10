Sparta man pleads guilty to child sex charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A Sparta man accused of raping and exploiting children has pleaded guilty to three crimes.

Tyler Lowis has pleaded guilty to two counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct, 1st degree and one count of Child Sexually Abusive Materials.

The case against Tyler Lowis, 22, broke in November following a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited children when authorities found child pornography on Lowis’ Dropbox account. Lowis was arrested after state police issued a search warrant, when he confessed to having sex with two boys, filmed it, and lead troopers to additional child pornography in his possession, according to court documents.

In exchange for the plea, five other charges against Lowis were dropped.

Lowis will be sentenced on September 7.