Suspect in several robberies arrested in Kent County

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Kent County Sheriff says that a man wanted in connection with several local robberies in West Michigan and Indiana is now in custody.

Jacob Savickas was arrested without incident Wednesday, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at a hotel by the FBI Violent Fugitive Task Force. He has been taken to the Kent County Jail on his current warrants and is awaiting further charges.

Savickas was wanted for unarmed robberies of gas stations in Wyoming, Cedar Springs, Comstock Park, and South Bend, Indiana. He was also wanted in connection with an unarmed bank robbery in Peru, Indiana and was a suspect in a bank robbery on Plainfield Avenue in Grand Rapids.