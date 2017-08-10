Tournament held Thursday to benefit children of fallen Officer Jon Ginka

Posted 7:32 AM, August 10, 2017

NORTON SHORES, Mich. —  On Thursday night teams will lace up their shoes, slid on their mitts and attempt to hit home runs to honor fallen Norton Shores Officer Jon Ginka.

Starting at 5 p.m. law enforcement officials from the Norton Shores Police Department will go head-to-head with teams from the Norton Shores Fire Department, the US Army and the Coast Guard in a softball tournament.

While on his way back to the police station on May 10, Ginka was killed in a crash on Henry Street in Norton Shores leaving behind a wife and two children.

The tournament, that will take place at Ross Park in Norton Shores, will raise money for his children.

The event is a family-friendly event open to the public.

