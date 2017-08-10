Tribute on the Grand coming up on Aug. 19

Posted 8:30 PM, August 10, 2017, by , Updated at 08:31PM, August 10, 2017

Tribute on the Grand is set to take over Grand Rapids on August 19 to raise money for the Grand Rapids Whitewater, an organization looking clean up and protect the Grand River.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s