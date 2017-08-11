August 11: Donate diapers at GRCM & get free admission

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Fox 17 Morning Mix team will be at the Grand Rapids Children's Museum all day collecting diapers for families in need at the Diaper Blitz Diaper Drive.

One in four families in West Michigan are living in poverty. While government assistance helps with food, it doesn't cover the cost of diapers.

Fox 17 Morning Mix is teaming up with the Great Start Parent Coalition of Kent County to help them reach the one million mark when it comes to diapers donated in their Drive For One Million.

For every package of diapers donated at the Grand Rapids Children's Museum, that person will get one free admission to the museum.

Diapers of all sizes will be accepted, including packages of diapers that are already opened and unused.

The museum will be open until 5 p.m. and will be accepting donations at the door.

Morning Mix co-hosts Leigh Ann and Todd will be there too, so be sure to stop by and say hi!

Can't make it to the museum? Great Start always accepts donations online at greatstartkent.org.