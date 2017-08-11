BBB warns about high-end campground near Traverse that hasn’t been built yet

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Better Business Bureau is issuing an alert about a high-end resort and campground near Traverse City that actually still doesn’t exist.

Bella Solviva started taking reservations for their resort which promised an upscale camping experience about two years ago, but, as of this month, still doesn’t have a working campground and also doesn’t even have one in the works.

The BBB says that Brad and Sandy Carlson planned to raise $100,000 in crowdfunding to launch the facility. They were only able to raise just under $3,000. The couple is still asking for donations and offers “memberships” and “reservations” to help fund the project.

According to the BBB, they have received complaints about Bella Solviva and the business has not been responding to customers and has not been refunding investments or deposits. The company has also not responded to the BBB.

The company does have a response to complaints on their website and says that 50% of reservations were refunded and they are hoping to not file bankruptcy and still refund everyone else.

If you have an issue with Bella Solviva, you should file a complaint with the BBB.