Beach Hazards statement issued for Lake Michigan on Saturday

LAKE MICHIGAN – Lake Michigan beaches may not be the place to be for part of the upcoming weekend.

A Beach Hazards Statement has been issued by the National Weather Service for much of the day Saturday.

Northerly winds will increase through Friday night and into Saturday, building waves to three to six feet on Saturday. Waves will subside around sunset.

North sides of piers will be the most dangerous places to swim on Saturday. The beaches with particularly dangerous conditions will include Muskegon State Park, Mears State Park in Pentwater and Stearns Park in Ludington.

