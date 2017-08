Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARTIN, Mich - This weekend is all about speed and adrenaline at the U.S - 131 Motorsports Park.

FOX 17 got a behind the scenes look at how Larsen Motorsports is getting ready for a Men Vs. Women Top-Fuel Dragster race.

The cars can go from 0-100 MPH in one second and 0-280 MPH in five seconds.

The race track opens at 8:00 a.m. Saturday, August 12th.

For more information and to buy tickets visit theĀ U.S 131 Motorsports Park website.