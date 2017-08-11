Grand Rapids man killed in overnight shooting, no suspects in custody

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Asonte Koppenhoffer-Smart, 21, was killed just after midnight on Friday from a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

It happened at around 12:20 a.m. near 800 Dickinson St. SE. Officers on patrol in the area had heard multiple gunshots ring out. They would end up locating a Koppenhoffer-Smart inside a car. He was rushed to the hospital, but he did not survive.

According to police, there are no suspects in custody at this time.

It is not clear what led up to the shooting, and police have no information on possible suspects.