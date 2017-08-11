Hudsonville looks to new leaders in 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUDSONVILLE, Mich -- Hudsonville won a share of the OK Red title in 2016 and graduated a talented senior class.

This year's seniors will rely on lessons learned from the class of 2017 to help this season.

"We had some great guys last year that went to college, my biggest role model from this past year was Dalton Agers, how he studied the game kind of just really feeds into you I think that was an awesome opportunity for me to get that for three years" senior running back/linebacker Jake Hoekstra said. "Now I get to take his experience into my own and kind of teach the guys around me."

The Eagles open the season August 24th at Grand Ledge.