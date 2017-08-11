K-Central looking for ‘one more’ to get to the playoffs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich -- The Kalamazoo Central football team was 5-4 and won the SMAC East in 2016, but the Maroon Giants just missed out on the playoffs.

As the 2017 season gets underway K-Central focus is on doing a little more to make the postseason.

"We're pushing this is the hardest we have ever worked I think as a program we're together we're playing together as a team we're working hard" senior offensive lineman Jacob Seager said. "Everybody is fighting for each other we had that separation in the past couple years but I think everybody is joined together and I think it's going to be a big year."

Kalamazoo Central returns a majority of their key contributors from last season.