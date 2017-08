Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich - Ninja Warriors are taking over Grand Rapids for the 4th Annual Rockford Ninja Warrior Competition.

Everything kicks off Friday with the Amateur Competition at the Deltaplex then continues through Saturday when the professionals take the course.

Saturday, the doors open at 8:30 a.m. with another round of the Amateur Competition.

More than 30 professional Ninja's will then compete for the grand prize of $10,000 starting at 5:00 p.m.

