Supporters of Shared Custody Act promote bill in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – A group of supporters of a Michigan bill that they say would change the “outdated, ineffective system” in the family courts spent Friday morning encouraging people to come to a town hall hearing later this month.

The group passed out flyers for an event called Putting Kids First. The town hall event with State Representative Jim Runestad (R-44th District) is Monday, August 21st at 6:00 p.m. at 401 Hall Street SW in Grand Rapids.

The group is supporting Michigan House Bill 4691 which they say would fix the “heartbreaking and ineffective family court system across Michigan” that “negatively and unapologetically pits parent against parent and hurts children of ALL ages.” The bill is called the Michigan Shared Custody Act.

They say the bill would allow for more equal parenting time for divorced couples with children. They say people who have concerns with child custody, family court, parental alienation and parenting time should be interested in this bill. They have more information at MichiganSharedCustody.com .

FOX 17 spoke with supporters Friday in Grand Rapids. We’ll have more on later editions of FOX 17.