Tip leads police to body in northern Michigan shallow grave

Posted 8:45 PM, August 11, 2017

HALE, Mich. (AP) — Police say a tip from an arrested woman led them to the body of a suspected homicide victim in a shallow grave behind a northern Michigan home.

State police say the body was unearthed Thursday night. The identity hasn’t been confirmed, but investigators say the remains likely are those of a 72-year-old man who lived at the home in Hale and hadn’t been seen for a few weeks. Police didn’t say how he may have been killed.

The dig began after police this week responded to a domestic violence report at another Iosco County home. Police say they arrested a woman and, while they took her to jail, she brought up a homicide and gave troopers the Hale home’s address.

Police arrested a 20-year-old man as the investigation continued.

