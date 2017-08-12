× Cass County motorcyclist injured in roundabout crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. — A motorcycle rider was injured when he lost control and crashed in roundabout in Cass County on Friday.

Cass County Sheriff Richard Behnke reports that at 3:20 p.m. Friday deputies responded to a single-motorcycle crash with injuries within the roundabout at U.S. 12 and Five Points. The investigation showed that Damon Stabler, 20, of Elkhart, Ind., was eastbound on a motorcycle when he lost control and overturned while coming to a stop within the roundabout.

Stabler was transported to Elkhart General Hospital by Sepsa Ambulance.

Behnke said speed and careless driving were believed to be factors in the crash.\

He said alcohol and drugs were not believed to be factors.

The Porter Fire Department, Sepsa Ambulance and Ontwa Township Police Department assisted the Cass County Sheriff’s Department at the scene.