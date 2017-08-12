Police identify troopers killed in helicopter crash in Charlottesville

Posted 9:30 PM, August 12, 2017

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Virginia state police said one of their agency’s helicopters crashed Saturday outside Charlottesville, killing two troopers.

Police said the helicopter was assisting law enforcement officers monitor the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville.

Police said Lt. H. Jay Cullen of Midlothian and Trooper-Pilot Burke M.M. Bates of Quinton were killed in the crash.

The crash happened just a few hours after a car plowed into a crowd of people peacefully protesting against the white nationalist rally. One person was killed and at least two dozen were hurt.

