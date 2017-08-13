Berrien County driver dies when vehicle hits tree and burns

Posted 4:02 PM, August 13, 2017, by , Updated at 04:04PM, August 13, 2017
berrien co sheriff

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. — A Berrien County motorist died when a car struck a tree and then burned early Sunday morning.

At 7:12 a.m. Sunday, Berrien County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a report of an accident on Glendora Road near Coveney Road in Buchanan Township. Upon arriving at the scene they found that a vehicle had struck a tree and was fully engulfed in flames.

Once the fire was put out by the Buchanan Township Fire Department a victim was found dead inside the vehicle.

The victim was transported to Western Michigan University’s Homer Stryker School of Medicine in Kalamazoo so that an autopsy could be performed to confirm identification.

The vehicle had been eastbound on Glendora Road, left the roadway at a curve and struck a tree.

The victim’s name is being withheld pending identification and notification of relatives.

Deputies said it was unknown if speed or Intoxicants were contributing factors in the crash.

The accident remains under investigation by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department.

