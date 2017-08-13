Carlson looking for more magic at the U.S. Amateur

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMILTON, Mich -- Nick Carlson's run in the 2016 U.S. Amateur was magical. At the time, the Hamilton native was ranked 1,981 and made it all the way to the semifinals before falling to eventual winner Curtis Luck in 21 holes.

"What really stands out is all the people I met and all the fun I had and all the pure joy that came out of it" Carlson said.

Huge crowds followed Carlson at Oakland Hills in his home state and they were quickly drawn to the emotion he plays the game with.

Now Carlson will look for a similar run as the 2017 U.S. Am gets set to tee it up at Rivera Country Club in Los Angeles, California.

"I`m still that nobody kid basically kid and a lot of people watched me last year" Carlson said. "It`s not going to be the exactly the same I`m not going to have my high school buddies there I`m not going to have my parents there, I`ll have my caddie and my brother that lives over in L.A. but that`s it so it`s going to be different but hopefully I can make another run and get some more people out there and get some more Michigan fans."

Stroke play starts Monday morning with top 64 advancing to match play on Wednesday.