× deputy’s cruiser struck by another vehicle; tow truck also hit

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A deputy and another person were injured when a Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department cruiser was hit broadside by another vehicle early Sunday morning.

Then a tow truck removing the vehicles was struck by a hit-and-run driver who fled the scene.

It all began at 1:40 a.m. Sunday, when a Calhoun County deputy was on patrol in the area of North Avenue and Coolidge. While passing through that intersection the deputy’s vehicle was struck broadside by another vehicle.

Both drivers were transported to Bronson Hospital in Battle Creek with minor injuries.

The investigation indicates that alcohol and speed may have contributed to the crash. The Michigan State Police are assisting with the accident investigation.

Then at 3:10 a.m. Sunday, a McClaine’s tow truck driver was loading one of the vehicles from the original accident when the tow truck was struck by another vehicle. The driver of that vehicle then fled the scene on foot.

A canine track was initiated but the driver was not located.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police are seeking information regarding both incidents. Anybody with any information should contact the Marshall Regional Law Enforcement Center at (269) 781-0880 or Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888 or text CRIMES (274637) then enter SOTIP and your message.

All anonymous calls and texts will be kept confidential.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Michigan State Police, Battle Creek Police, LifeCare EMS, McClaine’s Wrecker Service and Bud’s Wrecker Service, and all coordinated through the Calhoun County Central Dispatch Authority.