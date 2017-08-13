El Informador supplies thousands of students with backpacks at 6th annual giveaway

WYOMING, Mich. --Thousands of kids are headed back to the classroom in style for the 2017-2018 school year in style.

It's all thanks to the 6th annual  El Informador Backpack Giveaway held Saturday in Wyoming.

"We're celebrating every child, were celebrating education, they're back to school with a backpack with the backpack giveaway, over 5,000 backpacks, school supplies with over 30 sponsors making it possible so its a celebration of education as a community," said Rosie Del Valle, with El Informador.

This year, the Celebration of Education was held at the 34th Street Mall off Division Avenue.

Families had a chance to get their hands on school supplies, play in the bounce house, and enjoy live music.

