Malewitz ready to lead East Grand Rapids

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich -- East Grand Rapids will have a lot of new starters on the football field this fall, but that is not the case at quarterback.

Mike Malewitz returns for a 3rd season as starting quarterback with an increased role with so many inexperienced players around him.

"He is a great leader for us, he has really taken ownership of this program this year so its huge" head coach Casey Longo said. "He's got high expectations for himself and we've put a lot on his shoulders but he can certainly handle it."

The Pioneers won the OK Gold last season before losing to Muskegon in the district final.