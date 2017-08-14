Daily Mail branches into TV with syndicated US show; will air on FOX 17

Posted 9:41 AM, August 14, 2017, by , Updated at 09:42AM, August 14, 2017

LONDON (AP/FOX 17) — The Daily Mail is branching into television, hiring ESPN football analyst Jesse Palmer to host a daily U.S. syndicated show starting next month.

Jesse Palmer of The Daily Mail

The New York-based show seeks to replicate the blend of news, sensation, human interest and entertainment that has made the brand’s online offering a trans-Atlantic success.

Britain’s Daily Mail newspaper has expanded internationally with websites based in the U.K., U.S. and Australia that claim 244 unique visitors a month.

The TV show promises a diet ranging “from exclusive stories to breaking news, showbiz, politics, crime, health and science and technology.”

It starts Sept. 18 and will air in Grand Rapids on FOX 17, Monday-Friday at 2:00 p.m. The show currently running at that time, Steve Wilkos, will air at Noon on FOX 17.  Celebrity Name Game has stopped production.

The Mail said Monday that Palmer has left his job as a contributor to ABC’s “Good Morning America,” but will continue to appear on ESPN.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

