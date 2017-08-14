× Man injured after being hit by train near HopCat

KALAMAZOO, Mich- A man was taken to the hospital Monday evening, after he was hit by a train.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. on the tracks between E. Michigan Avenue and E. Water Street near the HopCat bar.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety tells FOX 17 preliminary investigations show a 50-year-old man tried crossing the train between its cars while the train was stopped, and was hit when it began moving again.

The extent of the victim’s injuries are unknown at this point.