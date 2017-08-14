Man injured after being hit by train near HopCat

Posted 11:47 PM, August 14, 2017, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich- A man was taken to the hospital Monday evening, after he was hit by a train.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. on the tracks between E. Michigan Avenue and E. Water Street near the HopCat bar.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety tells FOX 17 preliminary investigations show a 50-year-old man tried crossing the train between its cars while the train was stopped, and was hit when it began moving again.

The extent of the victim’s injuries are unknown at this point.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s