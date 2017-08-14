Ottawa County deputies warn about phone fraud cases

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department is warning residents about police impersonators asking for money over the phone.

The sheriff’s office said Monday that they’ve received complaints by people who say they were called by someone impersonating a sheriff’s deputy.

The impersonator would present a bogus badge number and tell the resident they have outstanding warrants or unpaid tickets that need to be paid over the phone.

The sheriff’s department will only accept payments in person or through the mail.

They ask anyone who gets a call from someone claiming they’re from the sheriff’s office asking for payment to report it to their local police agency.

