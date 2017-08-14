Police: Noose found hanging at Muskegon school playground

MUSKEGON, Mich. – Muskegon Police are investigating an apparent incident of a noose being hung on an area school playground.

Police say they were informed that a local man had posted a photo on Facebook claiming that it had been attached to the playground of Glenside School on Hackley Avenue. Police went to the school Sunday night and did not find a noose. They contacted the school and Muskegon Public School officials confirmed to police that they had removed a noose from the playground earlier in the day.

Muskegon Public Schools have sent a note home to parents informing them of the incident. They say a Head Start teacher found it, took a picture, took it down and notified her supervisor. No other incidents were reported at the school. Head Start teachers report to school this week and students report on September 5.

Police now have the noose as evidence. Anyone with information is asked to contact Muskegon Police at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.