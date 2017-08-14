Police remove American flag with Nazi graffiti from busy overpass

Posted 9:03 AM, August 14, 2017, by , Updated at 09:10AM, August 14, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —  Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly hung an American flag with a Nazi swastika symbol painted on it over a busy overpass in Grand Rapids.

The incident occurred just before 7:00 a.m. Monday on the Coit Avenue bridge over I-196.

Upon arrival, police immediately removed the flag and began searching for the suspect.

The suspect, who is not in custody, is described as a man in his 20s with black hair.  The witness reported that he was wearing a sweater with a jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s