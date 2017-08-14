Police remove American flag with Nazi graffiti from busy overpass

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly hung an American flag with a Nazi swastika symbol painted on it over a busy overpass in Grand Rapids.

The incident occurred just before 7:00 a.m. Monday on the Coit Avenue bridge over I-196.

Upon arrival, police immediately removed the flag and began searching for the suspect.

The suspect, who is not in custody, is described as a man in his 20s with black hair. The witness reported that he was wearing a sweater with a jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.