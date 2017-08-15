× CDC warns of Salmonella outbreak in papayas

MICHIGAN — A Salmonella outbreak in papayas has claimed the life of one person in New York according the Center of Disease Control and Prevention.

The papayas, imported from Mexico, reportedly infected 141 people including one person from Michigan.

New York, New Jersey and Virginia are recording the highest amount of outbreaks.

Maradol papayas, from the Carica de Campeche farm in Mexico, supply brands such as Caribeña, Cavi and Valery. If you don’t know the brand, the CDC is advising you ask the retailer or supplier of the fruit.

The CDC is recommending that consumers and restaurants dispose of the fruit if already purchased. After throwing out the fruit, the CDC says to sanitize any surface that the infected fruit came into contact with.

Here are the 19 states with confirmed cases:

State No. of Cases

Connecticut 5

Delaware 4

Iowa 2

Illinois 2

Kentucky 3

Louisiana 2

Maryland 8

Massachusetts 6

Michigan 1

Minnesota 4

North Carolina 3

New Jersey 27

New York 39

Ohio 1

Pennsylvania 8

Texas 7

Virginia 14

Wisconsin 1