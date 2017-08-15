Chief: Kalamazoo Sgt. gets written reprimand in throat-grabbing incident

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety sergeant has been reprimanded for violating the department Use of Force Policy in an incident where he grabbed a man by the throat.

The incident happened July 10 in the 700 block of Hawley Street. According to a department statement, Sgt. Derrick Turner was patrolling the area and approached two men who had an open bottle of liquor sitting on the front porch of a condemned home.

One of the men, Antonio Churchwell, refused to take his hands out of his pocket for Sgt. Turner and resisted, according to the department.

The other man tried to help Churchwell, but then fled the scene. Turner arrested Churchwell and he was allegedly found to have a bag of crack cocaine.

After other officers arrived as backup, Churchwell’s brother, Diante, arrived and allegedly confronted Sgt. Turner. Body camera video shows Diante yelling at Turner and getting into his face.

Turner grabs Diante Churchwell by the throat for about two seconds before moving to his arms to take him into custody.

Warning: Video contains explicit language

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Chief Jeff Hadley says that Turner violated the Use of Force Policy by utilizing “a subject control method not taught or recommended”, but that Turner was clearly threatened by Diante Churchwell.

A statement from Hadley says that Turner is a “dedicated officer who addresses issues in his neighborhoods, has built relationships with the residents and attempts to make their quality of life better by responding to their complaints and needs. In my meeting with Sgt. Turner he was the consummate professional, accepted responsibility and committed to learning from this incident and moving forward.”

Turner has been given a written reprimand. The chief says that Turner has accepted responsibility for the incident.

Churchwell’s father filed complaints with the department Office of Professional Standards.

Chief Hadley says they have watched body camera video with community leaders to help spread word of the facts of the case.

We’ll have more coming up on later editions of FOX 17 News.