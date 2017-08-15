× Grand Rapids’ city manager announces retirement

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids City Manager Greg Sundstrom announced his retirement early Tuesday. Sundstrom began working for the city in 1981 as a seasonal employee and has been city manager since 2009. He will leave his position at the end of his current contract on December 31, 2017.

“It has been a joy to work with him over the years,” said Mayor Rosalynn Bliss in comments released by the city. “Greg has dedicated his life to public service and I am grateful for his leadership.”

Bliss said the city commission would likely hire a search firm to get the replacement process started.

Sundstrom’s accomplishments include reversal of a $30 million deficit when he took over in 2009 and growth of the city’s reserve fund from $4 million to $30 million, the city said in the announcement.