Grand Rapids Police: 1 hospitalized after head on crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One person was hospitalized Tuesday after a head on crash along Burton Street SE.

Grand Rapids Police say the two-vehicle crash was reported at 7:07 p.m. on Burton west of Breton Road.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash rolled down an embankment. The driver was pinned in his vehicle and had to be extricated.

Officials at the scene tell FOX 17 he was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries.