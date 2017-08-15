× Police release photo of flag and swastika removed from downtown overpass

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Police are still searching for the suspect who allegedly draped a U.S. flag with a spray-painted swastika off a downtown overpass.

The incident happened Monday morning on the Coit Avenue overpass over I-196. Police took the flag down around 7:00 a.m.

Police released a picture of the flag Tuesday afternoon.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s with black hair. A witness reported that he was wearing a sweater with a jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3400 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.