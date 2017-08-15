× Police searching for suspect in home invasion

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Michigan State Police are asking for help in locating suspect or suspects after reports of a home invasion at the Hickory Hills Trailer Park in Battle Creek.

According to police, on Monday between midnight and 2 a.m. a suspect entered a home on Mary Street by pushing out a screen.

It is unknown if anything was taken or if anyone was home at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the MSP Marshall Post at 269-558-0511.