Police searching for suspect in home invasion
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Michigan State Police are asking for help in locating suspect or suspects after reports of a home invasion at the Hickory Hills Trailer Park in Battle Creek.
According to police, on Monday between midnight and 2 a.m. a suspect entered a home on Mary Street by pushing out a screen.
It is unknown if anything was taken or if anyone was home at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the MSP Marshall Post at 269-558-0511.