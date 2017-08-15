× Police: Stanton man arrested for drunken boating on Crystal Lake

CRYSTAL, Mich. — A Stanton man is facing charges after reportedly boating while intoxicated over the weekend.

It happened on Sunday just before 5 p.m. on Crystal Lake in Crystal.

The Montcalm County Marine Patrol was dispatched to a report of a possibly intoxicated boater near a public beach area.

Police say Aaron Russell Palick, 37, of Stanton, tried to leave after he spotted the marine patrol approaching. Police stopped the man and he was arrested for boating while intoxicated.

Police want to remind everyone of the tragic results than can happen when alcohol is combined with other summer activities. Authorities say to always practice good judgement and be respectful of others.