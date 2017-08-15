× The Venue Tower drawing more residents to downtown Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Another major downtown Grand Rapids apartment development is almost complete.

The Venue Tower is located on Ottawa Avenue, next door to the B.O.B., and across the street from Van Andel Arena.

“It’s the whole entire factor of wanting to live downtown,” said Sarah Waller, a Marketing Sales Manger with DTN Management. “You’re close to everything, you’re close to everyone, and it’s where all the fun is.”

The official grand opening of The Venue Tower will take place on September 8th, but half of the units are already occupied. A studio apartment starts at $1,000 per month, and a one bedroom starts at $1,250 per month. Two bedroom apartments are also available for $1,975 and up.

The Venue Tower features a third floor resident lounge, access to 20 Monroe Live, and will soon have a beer garden just outside the first floor.