‘We rise by lifting others’ — T-shirt sales to benefit employees of The Corner Bar

ROCKFORD, Mich. — The community continues to come together to help those effected by the loss of the Corner Bar in Rockford.

River Babe Threads, a Grand Rapids business, announced that it will be selling shirts to help employees of the historic bar.

In a Facebook post made late Monday, the clothing store debuted two T-Shirts, one with the saying “We Rise By Lifting Others” printed on the front and the other honoring the bar’s iconic Hotdog Hall of Fame.

River Babe Threads is working with the managers of the Corner Bar to address those employees unelligible for unemployment benefits and who depend on day-to-day tips their job provides.

All the profits from the shirt sales will go towards purchasing Meijer gift cards to help those employees in this difficult time.

The shirts are $15.99.