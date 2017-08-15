Younger professionals opt for RV living

Posted 5:55 PM, August 15, 2017, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The newest living trend in Michigan is hitting the road, literally.

As young professionals try to make more out of less, RV living has become a prime choice. Coupling all the amenities you’re typically used to: electricity, Wi-Fi, full bathrooms and kitchens – it’s the obvious choice for many.

“The buying trend was always that 40-60, you know, the Baby Boomers,” said Chad Neff, General Manager at American RV in Grand Rapids. “But now, everything’s getting younger.”

Neff says for those looking to save on rent while living a fully functional and active lifestyle, an RV is the perfect choice.

“This is somewhat of a tiny house movement,” he said. “One of the trends you’re seeing is a minimalist lifestyle. Not everyone wants picket fence, mortgage, tied down to that. So this gives you versatility.”

Aside from living, Neff says a full-time move to an RV wouldn’t necessarily disrupt your job if most of your work is done from home or with the help of technology.

“It doesn’t always have to be brick and mortar, 9-5 job,” Neff said. “I can travel with a hot spot, Wi-Fi connection, a laptop - I can go wherever I want.”

And the prices are typically well below that of a city apartment or mortgage payment for the square footage you’re getting. Michigan doesn’t require you to have any special endorsement to operate one. All you need is a valid Michigan driver’s license. Neff says even premiums are relatively low, since it’s more similar to car insurance than homeowner’s.

“You’re buying a house that’s going on the road,” said Neff. “It’s affordable, insurance is reasonable, so it’s that trend that we’re seeing that’s ultimately bringing a lot of people to the RV industry.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s