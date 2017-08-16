Former Michigan Congressman Vern Ehlers dies at 83

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former Third District Congressman Vern Ehlers has passed away at the age of 83.

Ehlers died Tuesday, according to a release from a spokesperson.

Ehlers served as the representative of Michigan’s Third District from 1993 until January 2011.

Prior to serving in Congress he was a member of the state legislature for 11 years as well as a member of the Kent County Board of Commissioners. Ehlers was also a nuclear physicist and college professor.

Funeral arrangements for Ehlers are pending.

This is a developing story.