Former Michigan Congressman Vern Ehlers dies at 83

Posted 5:11 PM, August 16, 2017, by , Updated at 05:15PM, August 16, 2017

Undated courtesy photo of former Rep. Vernon Ehlers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former Third District Congressman Vern Ehlers has passed away at the age of 83.

Ehlers died Tuesday, according to a release from a spokesperson.

Ehlers served as the representative of Michigan’s Third District from 1993 until January 2011.

Prior to serving in Congress he was a member of the state legislature for 11 years as well as a member of the Kent County Board of Commissioners.  Ehlers was also a nuclear physicist and college professor.

Funeral arrangements for Ehlers are pending.

This is a developing story.  

 

