Former Michigan Congressman Vern Ehlers dies at 83

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Former Third District Congressman Vern Ehlers has passed away at the age of 83.
Ehlers died Tuesday, according to a release from a spokesperson.
Ehlers served as the representative of Michigan’s Third District from 1993 until January 2011.
Prior to serving in Congress he was a member of the state legislature for 11 years as well as a member of the Kent County Board of Commissioners. Ehlers was also a nuclear physicist and college professor.
Funeral arrangements for Ehlers are pending.
