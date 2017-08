× Grand Rapids restaurant Mangiamo to close

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids restaurant is closing this weekend.

The Gilmore Collection says its restaurant Mangiamo, 1033 Lake Dr. SE, will close Aug. 20.

The mansion will be converted into a venue for special events.

According to a release from the Gilmore Collection, Mangiamo staff members were offered transfers to other Gilmore locations.