GRPD looking for suspect who shot woman, stabbed man

Posted 9:26 PM, August 16, 2017, by , Updated at 09:46PM, August 16, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman was rushed to the hospital after she was shot and another man stabbed in Grand Rapids northeast side Wednesday night.

The call came in just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of Newberry St and Coit Ave. Police say a woman was shot in the chest and a man stabbed in the head/neck area.

The man’s wounds are described as “superficial.” The woman’s condition wasn’t immediately clear.

Police are actively looking for a suspect in the area.

This is a developing story.

 

 

