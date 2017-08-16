GRPD looking for suspect who shot woman, stabbed man

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A woman was rushed to the hospital after she was shot and another man stabbed in Grand Rapids northeast side Wednesday night.
The call came in just before 9 p.m. near the intersection of Newberry St and Coit Ave. Police say a woman was shot in the chest and a man stabbed in the head/neck area.
The man’s wounds are described as “superficial.” The woman’s condition wasn’t immediately clear.
Police are actively looking for a suspect in the area.
This is a developing story.
42.976949 -85.664975