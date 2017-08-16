Last chance to sign up for the Michigan Titanium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Over 9,000 athletes from all over the state will be traveling to West Michigan to conquer the Michigan Titanium.

The Michigan Titanium is the only full iron distance triathlon in the state, where athletes conquer a 2.4 swim, 112 mile bike ride, and a 26.2 mile run.

Runners don't need to prepare to sign up for the full triathlon distance, there's also a half-iron and Olympic distance option. There's also a relay option, where athletes can divide themselves up into teams, and each do one section of the triathlon.

The Michigan Titanium takes place on Sunday, August 20 starting at Versluis Park in Plainfield Township.

Online registration is over, but athletes that still want to participate in the race can sign up on packet pick-up day on Saturday, August 19. Packet pick-up will take place at the YMCA in Belmont from 12 - 4 p.m.

For more information, visit mititanium.com.